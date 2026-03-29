AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

AFC Gamma has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

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AFC Gamma Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $2.66 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. AFC Gamma had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 70.17%. Equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

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AFC Gamma, Inc is a specialty finance real estate investment trust that focuses on providing structured financing solutions to companies operating and developing digital infrastructure and life science real estate assets. As a REIT, AFC Gamma seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of loans, preferred equity and other financing structures that are secured by tangible property collateral or contractual revenue streams.

The company’s primary business activities include originating, acquiring and managing secured loans and equity investments that support wireless and broadband network deployment, data center expansion, and life sciences facility development.

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