iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 147,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 68,513 shares.The stock last traded at $67.87 and had previously closed at $68.41.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49.

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iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

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The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals. PABU was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

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