First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Short Interest Down 49.3% in March

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,906 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 26th total of 13,612 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AFSM stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 12,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,293. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

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