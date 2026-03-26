Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Short Interest Update

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 88,181 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the February 26th total of 44,592 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,764 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG International AG bought a new position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period.

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Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASEA traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 21,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,983. Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

About Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

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