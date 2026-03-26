BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 227,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 111,379 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get BB Seguridade Participacoes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBSEY

BB Seguridade Participacoes Trading Down 2.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.09 million. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a return on equity of 80.16% and a net margin of 87.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.

The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.