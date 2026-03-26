Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 and last traded at GBX 2. Approximately 317,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 163,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -327.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.50.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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