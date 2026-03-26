Firstgroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.50. Firstgroup shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Firstgroup in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Firstgroup Price Performance

Firstgroup Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

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FirstGroup plc is a transport operator headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, providing bus, coach and rail services across the United Kingdom and North America. The company’s core businesses comprise First Bus, which operates local and regional bus networks in urban and rural communities; First Rail, which holds and operates rail franchises on the UK network; and First Transit, a subsidiary offering outsourced transit management services to public agencies and institutions.

Since its formation in 1986 following the privatization of British Rail, FirstGroup has grown through organic bidding for UK rail and bus contracts and strategic acquisitions overseas.

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