Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,843 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 36,084 shares.The stock last traded at $43.58 and had previously closed at $43.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonova
Sonova Stock Down 0.1%
Sonova Company Profile
Sonova AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) is a Switzerland-based provider of hearing care solutions, headquartered in Stäfa. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of audiological products and related services aimed at improving hearing and communication for people with hearing loss. Its portfolio spans behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing instruments, wireless accessories and software solutions that enable connectivity with consumer devices and audiological fittings.
Sonova markets its products under several well-known brands, including Phonak and Unitron for hearing aids, and it is also associated with Advanced Bionics for cochlear implant systems.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.