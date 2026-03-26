Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,843 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 36,084 shares.The stock last traded at $43.58 and had previously closed at $43.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Sonova Stock Down 0.1%

Sonova Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

(Get Free Report)

Sonova AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) is a Switzerland-based provider of hearing care solutions, headquartered in Stäfa. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of audiological products and related services aimed at improving hearing and communication for people with hearing loss. Its portfolio spans behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing instruments, wireless accessories and software solutions that enable connectivity with consumer devices and audiological fittings.

Sonova markets its products under several well-known brands, including Phonak and Unitron for hearing aids, and it is also associated with Advanced Bionics for cochlear implant systems.

Further Reading

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