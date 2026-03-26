Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.1250, with a volume of 2983343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on YMM shares. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. iA Financial set a $8.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

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Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.23.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 35.22%.The firm had revenue of $456.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 203.0%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 68,645,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,333,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150,926 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,382,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,272,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,322 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,859,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,004,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,140,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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