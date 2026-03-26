ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.64. Approximately 8,312,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,754,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

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ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 4.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 115,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period.

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ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

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