ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.64. Approximately 8,312,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,754,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.
Trending Headlines about ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Central-bank hawkishness and oil topping $100 revived “higher-for-longer” fears that lifted energy prices, supporting leveraged long crude plays like UCO. The Fed Meeting Changed Everything
- Positive Sentiment: WTI crude jumped ~3.5% on Iran tensions, a direct driver of near-term oil gains that typically amplifies returns for UCO. Oil News: Crude Oil Analysis Signals Volatility Spike on Iran-Trump Standoff
- Positive Sentiment: Oil rebounded above $100 on fears the Middle East conflict lacks an exit plan—bullish for UCO given its leveraged exposure to rising futures. Oil Rebounds Above $100 on Fears Middle East Conflict Lacks Exit Plan
- Positive Sentiment: The oil market is in backwardation (near-term futures pricier than later months), which can create positive roll yield for futures-based indices and help leveraged long funds like UCO. The oil market is in ‘backwardation,’ analysts say. Here’s what that means for energy prices
- Neutral Sentiment: Valero preparing to restart the Port Arthur refinery could relieve product tightness modestly if sustained, a potential dampener on crude upside over time. Valero prepares restart of Port Arthur, Texas oil refinery after blast, sources say
- Neutral Sentiment: Venezuela reports production at ~1.1m bpd — adds supply that could cap upside if sustained, but current geopolitical risks remain the dominant driver. Venezuela oil production has reached 1.1 mln bpd in March
- Negative Sentiment: UCO saw a large jump in short interest in March (shorts roughly tripled vs. late February, with ~26.8% of the float shorted) — heightened short positioning can increase downward pressure and volatility for the ETF.
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman warns the oil shock could cost U.S. jobs and lift unemployment, a reminder that sustained high oil risks demand destruction and macro weakness that would eventually weigh on crude and UCO. Goldman says the US could lose 10,000 jobs a month this year as the oil shock ripples through the economy
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. crude inventories rose by ~6.9M barrels last week, a near-term bearish datapoint that could limit upside if inventory trends continue. U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Rise for Fifth Straight Week
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 4.3%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
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