Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Increases By 1,376.8%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,548,039 shares, an increase of 1,376.8% from the February 26th total of 443,398 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,803,903 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. 7,490,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,588,442. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,076,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,770,000 after purchasing an additional 784,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,850,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,416,000 after purchasing an additional 452,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,788,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,450,000 after purchasing an additional 513,683 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,636,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,179,000 after buying an additional 183,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,148,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 77,195 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

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