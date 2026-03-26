Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 610 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the February 26th total of 319 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,329 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 3.72% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Price Performance

AVIE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

About Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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