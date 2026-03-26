Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.65 and last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 94876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.17.

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Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 2.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.85. The company has a market cap of C$427.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($5.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$169.06 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.1092044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas. Gran Tierra holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia and prospective properties in Ecuador. The company has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a base for future growth.

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