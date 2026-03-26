Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 3510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.87.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

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Big Rock Brewery Inc is a producer of premium, all-natural craft beers, and cider. It operates in two segments: the wholesale segment which manufactures and distributes beer and cider to and through, provincial liquor boards which are subsequently sold on to end consumers; and the retail segment, which sells beverages, food, and merchandise to end consumers on premises owned and/or operated by the company. Its operating segment includes Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

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