Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 227,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 79,856 shares.The stock last traded at $43.60 and had previously closed at $43.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sage Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Sage Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGPYY

Sage Group Stock Performance

Sage Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78.

(Get Free Report)

Sage Group plc is a global provider of business management software and services tailored primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises. The company delivers a suite of cloud-based and on-premises solutions designed to simplify accounting, payroll, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payment processing. Through its flagship Sage Business Cloud platform, Sage enables customers to manage financials, operations and workforce activities via integrated applications and data analytics.

The company’s product portfolio includes accounting and invoicing tools, payroll management systems, payment solutions and HR management software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.