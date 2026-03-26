Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 2396003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

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Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,298,000. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 623,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,553.0% in the third quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 390,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 366,663 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

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