Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 2396003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Further Reading
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