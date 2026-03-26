Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $15.50. Square Enix shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.

Square Enix Trading Down 1.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.50.

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Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Square Enix had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.92%.The business had revenue of $520.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as SQNXF, is a Tokyo-based entertainment company widely recognized for its development and publishing of interactive digital entertainment. Formed in 2003 through the merger of Square Co, Ltd. and Enix Corporation, the company has built a reputation for producing narrative-driven role-playing game (RPG) franchises. Its flagship series include Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts, each of which has generated critical acclaim, spin-off media and merchandising opportunities around the world.

The company’s core business activities span the creation, marketing and distribution of video game software across console, PC and mobile platforms.

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