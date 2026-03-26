iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 267,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 136,538 shares.The stock last traded at $22.76 and had previously closed at $22.88.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.7%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
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