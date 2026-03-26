iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 267,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 136,538 shares.The stock last traded at $22.76 and had previously closed at $22.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 98,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period.

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The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

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