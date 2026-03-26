Getech Group (LON:GTC) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 and last traded at GBX 1.90. 365,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 252,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80.

Getech Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Getech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

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