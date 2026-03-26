Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.09 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 109296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.
Simplify MBS ETF Stock Down 1.1%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.
Simplify MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify MBS ETF
Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile
The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.
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