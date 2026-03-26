Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.09 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 109296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify MBS ETF

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.