EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EQPT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EQPT from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

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EQPT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQPT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. 1,172,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,958. EQPT has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $35.50.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

More EQPT News

Here are the key news stories impacting EQPT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings: EQPT reported $0.24 EPS vs. consensus $0.19 and cited roughly $1.57B in revenue (MarketBeat notes this topped consensus), a fundamental beat that supports the company’s operating momentum. MarketBeat Earnings

Q4 earnings: EQPT reported $0.24 EPS vs. consensus $0.19 and cited roughly $1.57B in revenue (MarketBeat notes this topped consensus), a fundamental beat that supports the company’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: A recent disclosure shows CFO David Marquardt purchased shares (~4,285 shares), which is typically viewed as a bullish insider signal. QuiverQuant Article

Insider buying: A recent disclosure shows CFO David Marquardt purchased shares (~4,285 shares), which is typically viewed as a bullish insider signal. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck available — useful for digging into guidance, margin trends, fleet utilization and services mix to judge sustainability of the beat. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and slide deck available — useful for digging into guidance, margin trends, fleet utilization and services mix to judge sustainability of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Company filings/press release and slide deck posted with the quarter’s full financials and commentary — review for any forward guidance or one-time items. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Company filings/press release and slide deck posted with the quarter’s full financials and commentary — review for any forward guidance or one-time items. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target from $41 to $35 (still an Overweight rating) — the lower target narrows implied upside and likely weighed on sentiment despite the maintained positive rating. Benzinga Wells Fargo Note

Wells Fargo cut its price target from $41 to $35 (still an Overweight rating) — the lower target narrows implied upside and likely weighed on sentiment despite the maintained positive rating. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird trimmed its target from $63 to $55 (keeps an Outperform rating) — another target reset that may have caused profit-taking after the initial post-earnings move. Benzinga Baird Note TickerReport

Robert W. Baird trimmed its target from $63 to $55 (keeps an Outperform rating) — another target reset that may have caused profit-taking after the initial post-earnings move. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains generally constructive (average “Moderate Buy”), signaling that while some targets were cut, the street still favors the story overall. AmericanBankingNews

About EQPT

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EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

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