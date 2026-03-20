Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.1750 and last traded at $7.1750, with a volume of 193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Ramsay Health Care to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

About Ramsay Health Care

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

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Ramsay Health Care is a leading global hospital and healthcare services provider headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Founded in 1964 by Paul Ramsay, the company has grown from a single private hospital to one of the world’s largest operators of private acute care facilities. Over the decades, Ramsay has expanded its capabilities to include a diverse portfolio of medical services, including surgical procedures, diagnostic imaging, rehabilitation therapies, subacute care and mental health programs.

The company’s core business revolves around the ownership, management and operation of acute care hospitals, medical centres and day surgery facilities.

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