Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 7.08%.
Here are the key takeaways from Bragg Gaming Group’s conference call:
- Bragg reported concentrated growth in key markets with U.S. revenue up ~55% YoY in Q4 and Brazil up 42.1% YoY, reflecting successful expansion into high-growth regulated markets.
- The company is shifting toward higher-margin proprietary content—proprietary revenue grew 20.8% YoY in Q4 and now represents 15.7% of total revenue, supported by 44 new proprietary games launched in 2025.
- Management is cutting costs and investing in AI to drive efficiency—a ~12% global workforce reduction will incur a ~€1m Q1 charge but is expected to deliver approximately €4.5m of annualized cash savings and support a path to positive EBIT.
- Q4 results: revenue €27.7m (+1.9% YoY), gross profit €15.7m (56.5% margin) and adjusted EBITDA €4.6m (16.5% margin); 2026 guidance is revenue €97–104.5m and adjusted EBITDA €16–19m (16%–18% margin).
- Ongoing regulatory and tax headwinds in the Netherlands hurt results (Netherlands revenue down ~4.6% YoY) and a customer migration (BetCity) planned in H1 2026 creates further near-term revenue pressure despite management saying bottom-line impact should be minimal.
Bragg Gaming Group Trading Up 1.5%
Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bragg Gaming Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Bragg Gaming Group
About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group is a business-to-business supplier of online gaming content, technology and platform solutions. The company develops and distributes a mix of proprietary, third-party and licensed casino games, including video slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Its core offering centers on a scalable gaming platform designed to support operator integration, player management and advanced analytics.
Bragg’s technology stack features its flagship ORYX Gaming platform, which provides a centralized hub for game aggregation, platform services and regulatory compliance tools.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.