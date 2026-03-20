Northamber (LON:NAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northamber (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Northamber had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%.

Northamber Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of NAR opened at GBX 31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.48. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 25.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 36.

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Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

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