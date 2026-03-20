Northamber (LON:NAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northamber (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Northamber had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%.
Northamber Trading Up 6.9%
Shares of NAR opened at GBX 31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.48. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 25.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 36.
Northamber Company Profile
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