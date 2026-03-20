MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. MultiSensor AI had a negative return on equity of 114.91% and a negative net margin of 223.26%.The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

Shares of MultiSensor AI stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.12. MultiSensor AI has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSAI. 325 Capital LLC boosted its stake in MultiSensor AI by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 26,489,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114,912 shares during the last quarter. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,222,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 522,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in MultiSensor AI by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,238,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 265,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSAI. Zacks Research upgraded MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MultiSensor AI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

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About MultiSensor AI

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MultiSensor AI, Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) is a United States–based technology company that develops advanced biometric and sensor fusion solutions. The company leverages artificial intelligence to integrate multiple sensing modalities, delivering enhanced authentication and security capabilities for applications where reliable identity verification is essential.

Its product portfolio includes modular fingerprint and multi-sensor platforms paired with proprietary AI-driven algorithms designed to provide secure, accurate user authentication.

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