Rep. Tim Moore Purchases LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently bought shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). In a filing disclosed on March 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in LGI Homes stock on March 20th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 3/23/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 3/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 3/13/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/11/2026.

LGI Homes Trading Up 5.3%

LGI Homes stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 20.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $909.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $473.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $331,569.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,934.68. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $56,880.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 21,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,940.64. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,451 shares of company stock worth $943,840 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in LGI Homes by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in LGI Homes by 106.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGI Homes

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

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