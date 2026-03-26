Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $715,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,118.66 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,256.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,007.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The company had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 200,626 shares in the company, valued at $234,965,146.16. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.86, for a total transaction of $558,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,033,361.62. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,580 shares of company stock valued at $113,337,222. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

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