Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Baylin Technologies had a positive return on equity of 36.07% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.The business had revenue of C$18.23 million for the quarter.

Baylin Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BYL opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -289.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$41.98 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of -0.01.

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Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified wireless technology management company. It focuses on the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services.

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