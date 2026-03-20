Lifezone Metals H2 Earnings Call Highlights

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) used its webcast on 2025 full-year results to highlight progress at the Kabanga Nickel Project, outline strategic financing and partner discussions, and provide an update on its downstream technology initiatives, including catalytic converter recycling and a new exclusivity agreement related to Burundi’s Musongati deposit.

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Kabanga positioned as flagship, “development-ready” asset

Chief Executive Officer Chris Showalter described Kabanga as one of the largest and highest-grade nickel sulfide deposits and positioned it as a potential alternative to supply chains dominated by Indonesia. Showalter said the company’s feasibility study supports Kabanga’s competitiveness, noting the project sits in the lower quartile of the cost curve and can compete with Indonesian production.

Key milestones: resettlement plan, feasibility study, and BHP buyout

Management cited feasibility study metrics including an after-tax net present value (NPV) of $1.58 billion and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 23.3%. Showalter also emphasized the company’s focus on unlocking downstream processing and refining bottlenecks, arguing that these constraints are central to supply chain security discussions.

Showalter said the company completed its resettlement plan and compensation process, describing it as a major step toward establishing a social license to operate. The company also advanced its U.S. regulatory disclosures, moving from an S-K 1300 initial assessment toward the definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in July 2025.

A significant corporate milestone was the acquisition of BHP’s 17% interest in the project, which Showalter characterized as accretive and favorable due to the deferred payment structure. CFO Ingo Hofmaier added that the transaction, completed July 18, terminated other BHP agreements and resulted in Lifezone assuming 100% of the offtake that it is currently marketing.

Financing strategy: bridge facility, strategic partner process, and project finance

Hofmaier said Lifezone is advancing two primary financing pillars supported by a $60 million senior secured bridge facility from Taurus Mining Finance, which is ring-fenced for Kabanga. The company is pursuing:

A long-term strategic partner process led by Standard Chartered Bank, which management said has generated multiple offers and is in advanced stages, with term sheet negotiations “essentially complete” and due diligence largely concluded for final-round parties.

led by Standard Chartered Bank, which management said has generated multiple offers and is in advanced stages, with term sheet negotiations “essentially complete” and due diligence largely concluded for final-round parties. A project financing workstream supported by Societe Generale, with DRA continuing as lead engineering consultant and multiple lender due diligence advisors appointed. Hofmaier said draft reports have been received and will be updated before lenders go to credit committees.

Hofmaier said the company has seen interest across geographies and investor types, including miners, sovereign entities, and private equity. He also noted the company is considering all options, including offers that could result in a change of control and a sale of the project.

On project readiness, Hofmaier said Kabanga is “largely permitted” and that management does not currently see permitting issues that could stop construction. He cited special mining licenses, prospecting licenses, an environmental management plan, and environmental and social impact assessments (ESIAs). He also said compensation payments under the resettlement action plan have largely been completed, with remaining amounts held in escrow where land ownership is unclear.

Management said Tanzania has already laid power to the site, reducing reliance on diesel generation, though an upgrade to the power line route will require updates to certain permitting and ESIA documentation.

Hofmaier described procurement activity underway, including expressions of interest totaling around $380 million as part of a broader process tied to a total project capital expenditure estimate of $930 million. He also said value engineering has begun and that the company had invested $140 million in confirmation drilling and study work, with more than 90% of the feasibility estimate bottom-up priced.

Hofmaier said the post-FID schedule implies roughly 2.5 years to first ore and concentrate sales.

2025 financial results and key accounting items

For 2025, Hofmaier reported year-end cash of $20.1 million and net proceeds from funding of $30.9 million. The company drew $20 million from the Taurus facility during the year and subsequently drew an additional $5 million, which he said was disclosed as a subsequent event. He added that a larger drawdown of $21.7 million is in process, subject to conditions precedent.

Hofmaier said cash usage included $21.3 million in investing activities and $21.8 million invested into the Kabanga project, with $700,000 of interest earned. He also described a cost optimization program completed in the first half of the year that included workforce reductions and reorienting the organization from exploration to development, with just under $1 million in reorganization and compensation costs. The company ended the year with 93 employees, including long-term contractors.

Lifezone reported a net loss of $14.1 million, with diluted loss per share of $0.17. Hofmaier attributed lower investing cash outflows versus the prior year to the completion and publication of the feasibility study and reduced drilling activity compared to 2024.

On the Taurus bridge facility, Hofmaier said it carries a 9.25% interest rate and matures July 31, 2027. The company also issued 2.5 million warrants with an exercise price of $5.42; he said the fair value at year-end was $5.65 million. Hofmaier said total financing costs, including that component, were 8.66%, and described how fees are amortized and recorded, including a portion carried as a deferred asset to be offset against future drawdowns.

Regarding the BHP 17% acquisition, Hofmaier outlined the deferred consideration: a $10 million payment 12 months post-FID after raising $250 million in aggregate, and a $28 million payment 12 months after first commercial production. He said the deferred consideration liability was fair-valued at $25.7 million at year-end based on probability-weighted scenarios that include a potential mid-2026 FID, a first commercial production date of March 1, 2029, and a change of control scenario.

Recycling initiative, Musongati exclusivity, and shareholder Q&A highlights

Showalter said Lifezone is nearing completion of a pilot program for a U.S.-based catalytic converter recycling initiative in partnership with Glencore, using the company’s hydrometallurgical expertise. He said the company is drafting a feasibility study and intends to move “very quickly” toward an FID. As an example of potential scale, he said the first planned U.S. facility could produce about 20,000 ounces of rhodium, compared with about 4,000 ounces of rhodium produced domestically from the Stillwater operations in Montana.

In a Q&A exchange, Showalter said the company still plans to implement a nickel refinery in Tanzania, but intends to pursue a staged approach. He said the company presented to the Tanzanian government that building the mine and concentrator first was more attractive than funding all downstream processes in parallel, and added that Lifezone plans to update refinery studies and has proposed an in-country demonstration plant as part of the pathway to downstream beneficiation.

On strategic partner terms, Hofmaier said management does not believe the current share price reflects the long-term value of the asset and indicated that any transaction presented to shareholders would be at a level “more reflective” of that value, whether via strategic partnership or change of control.

Showalter also discussed an exclusivity agreement with the government of Burundi related to the Musongati nickel deposit, describing the initiative as early-stage. He said the company is undertaking a rapid in-country reconnaissance and scoping effort to locate historic data and assess next steps, with no capital committed yet until Lifezone presents a proposal within roughly 60 days. He said the company is examining potential synergies between a laterite deposit (Musongati) and a sulfide deposit (Kabanga).

In response to a question on nickel prices and market dynamics, Hofmaier said recent movements could be influenced by geopolitical developments and discussed Indonesia’s influence on nickel pricing through regulatory changes, including royalties and quota systems. He also cited sulfur availability and pricing as a factor for Indonesia’s laterite-based processing, noting Indonesia’s reliance on Middle East sulfur supply and limited storage capacity. He reiterated that the project’s $1.6 billion valuation used conservative or consensus price assumptions.

Looking ahead, management said priorities include progressing Kabanga toward FID, concluding the strategic partner process, advancing tenders and pre-development works, and continuing concentrate offtake negotiations, which Showalter described as highly competitive with no offtake committed yet.

About Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

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