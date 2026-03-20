Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Director Marcy Reed Sells 836 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Marcy Reed sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total transaction of $240,717.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,023.14. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CLH stock opened at $289.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.93. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $298.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.18.

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Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

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Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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