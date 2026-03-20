Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 2,753 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 2,753 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $273,868.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,933.76. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Anders also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, January 7th, Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $99.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $124.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,792 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,303,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,036,000 after purchasing an additional 947,448 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,455,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,565,000 after purchasing an additional 90,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

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Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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