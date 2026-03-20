Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 2,753 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 2,753 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $273,868.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,933.76. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jack Anders also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00.
Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.2%
NASDAQ RVMD opened at $99.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $124.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD
Trending Headlines about Revolution Medicines
Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buys and heavy institutional ownership (General Atlantic, Norges Bank, Avoro, UBS, Polar Capital and others acquired meaningful stakes or added materially), signaling strong institutional conviction that can support the stock. MarketBeat Institutional/Insider Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage is largely bullish — multiple recent upgrades/initiations (Evercore, Jefferies, UBS, Benchmark) and a consensus “Buy” bias among analysts, which can underpin buying interest and price support. Analyst Coverage Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and pipeline: clinical-stage biotech focused on RAS-pathway therapies (RMC-4630, RMC-6291, RMC-6236). Positive long-term potential but clinical/readout risk remains — typical for development-stage biotechs. Company Profile
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly report (Feb. 25) showed a wider loss (EPS -$1.86) and missed estimates — a reminder of ongoing cash burn and execution risk; analysts expect negative FY EPS. Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders sold shares on Mar. 17 (large disclosed Form 4s). Mark A. Goldsmith sold 12,871 shares (~$1.28M). SEC filing: Goldsmith SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,583 shares (~$456K). SEC filing: Horn SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Stephen M. Kelsey sold 4,302 shares (~$428K). SEC filing: Kelsey SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Jack Anders sold 2,753 shares (~$274K). SEC filing: Anders SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Insiders Xiaolin Wang and Lin Wei also sold smaller stakes (2,010 and 2,073 shares). SEC filings: Wang SEC Filing · Wei SEC Filing
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,792 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,303,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,036,000 after purchasing an additional 947,448 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,455,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,565,000 after purchasing an additional 90,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.
The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.
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