NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.4960, with a volume of 4246171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VYX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on NCR Voyix from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Trading Down 1.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.48.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.52 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,997,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,101 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 3rd quarter worth $28,238,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter worth $11,742,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter valued at $7,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after buying an additional 616,261 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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