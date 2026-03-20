Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $380.12 and last traded at $381.3450. 49,659,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 36,204,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.02.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $641.00 price objective (down from $645.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.87.

Microsoft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.80 and its 200-day moving average is $473.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The company had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $32,815,000. Carter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,474,000. AMG Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

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Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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