Reliance (NYSE:RS) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $341.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $315.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.50.

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Reliance Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RS stock opened at $299.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Reliance has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $365.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.58.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.17%.The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $1,975,305.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,871.67. This trade represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Reliance by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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