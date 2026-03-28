Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $227.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,323,210,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fiserv by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,073,000 after buying an additional 6,714,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,588,663,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $854,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic expansion — Fiserv announced its largest agent bank partnership with Western Alliance Bank and is hiring senior payments/embedded?finance leaders from J.P. Morgan, which supports longer?term merchant technology growth and AI initiatives. This could underpin revenue diversification if execution succeeds. Fiserv Reshapes Fintech Role With Western Alliance Deal And JP Morgan Hires

Strategic expansion — Fiserv announced its largest agent bank partnership with Western Alliance Bank and is hiring senior payments/embedded?finance leaders from J.P. Morgan, which supports longer?term merchant technology growth and AI initiatives. This could underpin revenue diversification if execution succeeds. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $62 and set an “equal weight” rating — a downgrade in expected upside but still implies modest upside from current levels; the move signals tempered expectations but not a sell signal. Benzinga

Wells Fargo cut its price target to $62 and set an “equal weight” rating — a downgrade in expected upside but still implies modest upside from current levels; the move signals tempered expectations but not a sell signal. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded Fiserv to Market Perform (from Outperform), citing fintech multiple compression across the sector — analyst downgrades increase selling pressure and can accelerate multiple contraction. Raymond James downgrades GPN and FISV amid fintech multiple compression

Raymond James downgraded Fiserv to Market Perform (from Outperform), citing fintech multiple compression across the sector — analyst downgrades increase selling pressure and can accelerate multiple contraction. Negative Sentiment: Investor letter flags guidance and accounting concerns — Renaissance’s Large Cap Growth strategy named Fiserv its biggest detractor after lowered guidance and accounting questions, which raises short?term confidence risk among institutional holders. Fiserv (FISV) Became the Biggest Detractor After Lowered Guidance and Accounting Concerns

Investor letter flags guidance and accounting concerns — Renaissance’s Large Cap Growth strategy named Fiserv its biggest detractor after lowered guidance and accounting questions, which raises short?term confidence risk among institutional holders. Negative Sentiment: Media/analyst commentary points to sustained growth slowdown — coverage notes Fiserv is set for a third consecutive month in the red and that valuation now reflects a materially slower growth outlook, pressuring sentiment until clear reacceleration or margin gains appear. Fiserv heads for third month in the red

Fiserv Company Profile

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Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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