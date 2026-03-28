Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hoth Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

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Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, licensing and development of novel therapies for dermatological, central nervous system and other debilitating conditions. The company’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing late preclinical or early clinical assets with promising pharmacological profiles and leveraging formulation science to optimize delivery. Core to its approach is the design of topical and localized administration platforms intended to enhance drug penetration, sustain release and reduce systemic exposure.

Hoth’s development pipeline encompasses multiple candidate programs addressing high-unmet-need areas such as atopic dermatitis, epidermolysis bullosa and oral mucositis.

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