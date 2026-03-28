Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Has $13.57 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 8.5% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,276,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,732,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 844,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,018,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,916,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the period.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0%

IEFA stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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