Insider Selling: Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Director Sells $32,747,843.52 in Stock

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) Director John Ackerman sold 1,103,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $32,747,843.52. Following the sale, the director owned 345,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,243,250.64. This represents a 76.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of GRDN opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.86. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.04 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GRDN shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardian Pharmacy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Guardian Pharmacy Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRDN. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 133,715 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 40.9% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 135,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 58.5% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 649,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 239,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 860,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

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Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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