Wayfair (NYSE:W) Director Sells $8,331,346.80 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) Director Steven Conine sold 107,919 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $8,331,346.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,088.80. This trade represents a 63.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Steven Conine sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $130,135.18.

On Thursday, February 26th, Steven Conine sold 26,950 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,125,277.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Conine sold 93,050 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $6,944,321.50.

On Friday, January 23rd, Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $3,069,900.00.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.9%

Wayfair stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $93.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 826.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,817,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $108,125,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $117,973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 351.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,294,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on W. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Wayfair from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Trending Headlines about Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broad consumer-facing deal coverage and product roundups (spring/outdoor promotions) are getting heavy pickup across lifestyle sites — this can boost traffic and near?term sales momentum into the season. MassLive: Wayfair patio set sale

Broad consumer-facing deal coverage and product roundups (spring/outdoor promotions) are getting heavy pickup across lifestyle sites — this can boost traffic and near?term sales momentum into the season. Positive Sentiment: Multiple product stories and deal lists (MSN, AOL, Yahoo, etc.) highlight items and discounts that can lift conversion and AOV during the important spring/outdoor selling window. MSN: Human-sized dog bed

Multiple product stories and deal lists (MSN, AOL, Yahoo, etc.) highlight items and discounts that can lift conversion and AOV during the important spring/outdoor selling window. Neutral Sentiment: Wayfair execs’ public participation in retail/AI panels (Shoptalk) signals emphasis on tech-driven merchandising and personalization — strategic but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Shoptalk coverage

Wayfair execs’ public participation in retail/AI panels (Shoptalk) signals emphasis on tech-driven merchandising and personalization — strategic but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and revenue growth, but Wayfair still operates at negative margins and faces mixed analyst price?target revisions — a mixed fundamental backdrop. MarketBeat: Wayfair stock summary

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and revenue growth, but Wayfair still operates at negative margins and faces mixed analyst price?target revisions — a mixed fundamental backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Founder/director Steven Conine sold a very large block (107,919 shares on 3/23 and another 1,687 on 3/24), reducing his stake sharply — a move investors may view as a negative signal or at least a source of selling pressure. Conine Form 4

Founder/director Steven Conine sold a very large block (107,919 shares on 3/23 and another 1,687 on 3/24), reducing his stake sharply — a move investors may view as a negative signal or at least a source of selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: CEO Niraj Shah also executed large sales (107,818 shares on 3/23 plus 1,571 on 3/24), similarly shrinking his ownership — another potential bearish governance/insider?sentiment signal. Shah Form 4

CEO Niraj Shah also executed large sales (107,818 shares on 3/23 plus 1,571 on 3/24), similarly shrinking his ownership — another potential bearish governance/insider?sentiment signal. Negative Sentiment: Wayfair’s removal from the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index can force passive?fund selling and prompt renewed valuation scrutiny from investors and analysts. Yahoo: Index exit story

About Wayfair

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Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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