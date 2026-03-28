Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 376,683 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the February 26th total of 234,656 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 445,708 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Procure Space ETF Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ UFO opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.24. Procure Space ETF has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

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Institutional Trading of Procure Space ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFO. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 452.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 1,550.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

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