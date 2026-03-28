Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC) Short Interest Update

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,345 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 26th total of 15,798 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,081 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIC opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 0.09. Vine Hill Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

Get Vine Hill Capital Investment alerts:

Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vine Hill Capital Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCIC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $14,796,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,586,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,417,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC now owns 2,168,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,800,000.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Hill Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Hill Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.