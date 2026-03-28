Contrasting Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Kraft Heinz shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Kraft Heinz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tate & Lyle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Kraft Heinz and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraft Heinz -23.44% 7.07% 3.68% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraft Heinz $24.94 billion 1.05 -$5.85 billion ($4.94) -4.46 Tate & Lyle $2.21 billion 0.93 $182.45 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kraft Heinz and Tate & Lyle”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tate & Lyle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kraft Heinz.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kraft Heinz and Tate & Lyle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraft Heinz 6 14 0 1 1.81 Tate & Lyle 1 3 0 1 2.20

Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus price target of $24.61, suggesting a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Kraft Heinz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kraft Heinz is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Risk & Volatility

Kraft Heinz has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kraft Heinz pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Tate & Lyle pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kraft Heinz pays out -32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kraft Heinz beats Tate & Lyle on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts; convenience, value, and club stores; pharmacies and drug stores; mass merchants; foodservice distributors; institutions, including hotels, restaurants, bakeries, hospitals, health care facilities, and government agencies; and online through various e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems. It also provides industrial starches; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed, meal, and corn oil. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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