Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $255.51 and last traded at $256.4260. 81,342,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,014% from the average session volume of 7,303,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

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Vertiv Stock Down 4.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.92 and a 200 day moving average of $184.05.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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