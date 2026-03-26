GenWealth Group Inc. Has $26.13 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%
IVV opened at $659.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $684.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $725.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Trending Headlines about iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Market breadth and technical signals suggest a countertrend rally toward higher S&P levels, which would lift IVV if sustained. Is the S&P 500’s Countertrend Rally Underway?
- Positive Sentiment: Optimism around possible Iran?US ceasefire talks has driven intraday buying across U.S. indices, a direct tailwind for IVV given its S&P exposure. S&P 500: US Indices Rally Today as Iran Ceasefire Optimism Sweeps the Market
- Positive Sentiment: Early moves lower in interest rates have supported rallies in major indices; easing rate expectations can buoy big?cap growth names that drive IVV. NASDAQ 100 Index, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Rallying Early on Rates Drop
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its 2026 year?end S&P 500 target, citing strong tech earnings and resilient growth — a bullish institutional view that could support IVV over the medium term. Barclays raises 2026 year-end S&P 500 target to 7,650 despite Middle East, inflation risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Major U.S. indices are waiting for decisive headlines to sustain direction — this market indecision means IVV could see sharp intraday swings without a clear trend. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Waiting for Headlines
- Negative Sentiment: An economist warns the AI?driven rally may have peaked, raising downside risk for tech?heavy indices and thus pressure on IVV if earnings or sentiment disappoint. Has the AI Bubble Burst Already? Why This Economist Says the S&P 500 Peak Has Passed.
- Negative Sentiment: Renewed doubts about ceasefire progress pushed the S&P down and kept the Fear & Greed index in “Extreme Fear,” raising downside volatility risk for IVV. S&P 500 Falls As Trump’s Ceasefire Hopes Dim: Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Extreme Fear’ Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil and Middle East tensions have pressured stocks, with energy strength and tech weakness contributing to a pullback that can weigh on IVV. S&P 500: Stock Market Weak Today As Oil Rallies, Uncertainty Builds
- Negative Sentiment: The S&P 500 hit a six?month low after multiple down weeks, signaling broader weakness that could keep IVV under pressure until sentiment/stress eases. S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Falls to 6-Month Low
- Negative Sentiment: Futures fell after headlines that Iran denied negotiations, showing how quickly geopolitical headlines can reverse intraday gains and pressure IVV. Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Futures Fall As Iran Says ‘No Negotiations’ Took Place With US—Coherent, Apollo Global, GameStop In Focus
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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