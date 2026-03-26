GenWealth Group Inc. Has $26.13 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IVV opened at $659.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $684.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $725.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Trending Headlines about iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.