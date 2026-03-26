Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Michelmersh Brick had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Michelmersh Brick Price Performance

Shares of Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 72.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £65.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.41. Michelmersh Brick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 150 to GBX 130 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 150 to GBX 120 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 125.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

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Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

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