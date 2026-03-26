Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Real Estate Investors had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.
Real Estate Investors Trading Down 1.0%
LON:RLE opened at GBX 29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79. Real Estate Investors has a 12 month low of GBX 27.33 and a 12 month high of GBX 33.80. The firm has a market cap of £50.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.30.
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