Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Real Estate Investors had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.

Real Estate Investors Trading Down 1.0%

LON:RLE opened at GBX 29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79. Real Estate Investors has a 12 month low of GBX 27.33 and a 12 month high of GBX 33.80. The firm has a market cap of £50.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.30.

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Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors. The portfolio has no material reliance on a single asset or occupier. On 1st January 2015, the Company converted to a REIT. Real Estate Investment Trusts are listed property investment companies or groups not liable to corporation tax on their rental income or capital gains from their qualifying activities.

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