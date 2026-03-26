Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 2,720 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 178.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 132.2% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $325.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $553.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $344.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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