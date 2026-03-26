Pensionfund Sabic Invests $4.38 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Walmart

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 274,278 shares of company stock worth $33,605,809 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $981.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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