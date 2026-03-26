Pensionfund Sabic Invests $4.38 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Walmart
Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies and media coverage are positioning Walmart as an AI frontrunner in retail — investors see this as evidence Walmart can improve margins, personalize merchandising and speed operations, supporting the stock’s move higher. Walmart Emerging As Frontrunner — Article
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis highlighting Walmart’s rapid e?commerce transformation (a “$100B online” narrative) signals continued top-line growth and higher-margin sales mix over time — a key bullish thesis for investors. Walmart’s Second Act — Article
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer reiterated Walmart’s defensive appeal if consumers retrench (e.g., oil-price driven slowdown), reinforcing its role as a defensive retail holding that can outperform in slower economies. Cramer on Walmart — Article
- Positive Sentiment: Product and assortment moves — e.g., a partnership to sell The Farmer’s Dog human?grade pet meals in stores and online — support higher-margin category expansion and help attract premium shoppers. Walmart Taps The Farmer’s Dog — Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/strategic notes (Dow Jones/MarketBeat pieces) point to a “buy point” amid market weakness, which may encourage technical buying but doesn’t change fundamentals. Dow Jones Buy Point — Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry logistics news (FedEx adding same?day options) is a mixed read — it increases delivery options for consumers but also intensifies last?mile competition that Walmart must manage. FedEx Same-Day Delivery — Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data appears inconsistent (zero shares reported) and offers no clear signal to traders at present.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pushback and a Seeking Alpha piece argue mounting headwinds and a stretched valuation warrant caution — reminders that WMT’s premium multiple (high P/E) leaves limited room for execution misses. Seeking Alpha Downgrade — Article
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder law firm Berger Montague opened an investigation into the board over alleged deceptive pay practices for Spark drivers — this governance/legal probe could be a reputational and potential financial overhang if it escalates. Berger Montague Investigation — Article
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Walmart
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 274,278 shares of company stock worth $33,605,809 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $981.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.69.
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
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