Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,028 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $12,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,232,000 after buying an additional 108,053 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 30,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,002.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.92 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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