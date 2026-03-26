Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,263.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,712,000 after buying an additional 48,908 shares during the period.

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iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $321.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.44 and a 200-day moving average of $337.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $349.08.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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